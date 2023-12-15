Cancer survivor using diagnosis to make a difference

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jodi Hollandsworth is many things. A baker, mother of four, and a survivor.

“I was probably 27 and I started putting on a lot of weight, I was tired,” said Jodi.

Like any person wanting to feel better, Jodi would go to the doctor.

“They of course talk it up like, you’re a mother of four kids, you probably aren’t eating right and you know I was just like no,” said Jodi.

Each visit no luck, no real answer. But Jodi persisted.

“I knew the people around me with kids, they weren’t tired like I was and I just couldn’t get that through their heads,” said Jodi.

Years later at 32, Jodi got a pain in her left breast and went to the doctor yet again.

She had triple negative breast cancer. Devastated by her diagnosis, she said she knew all along something was off.

“When I seen my surgical oncologist, she told me the cancer had been in my body from anywhere between five to seven years,” said Jodi.

Her doctors told her the cancer was undetectable through a regular exam because of just how deep it was in the tissue.

She’d then have a bilateral mastectomy and reconstructive surgery starting chemo later that year, and then it was twelve weeks of that and immediately into radiation.

Jodi explained for her, the hardest part was losing her hair but also having to see her daughter grow up quickly.

“My oldest daughter took on so much responsibility because there’s days I couldn’t even get up to get the other kids ready,” said Jodi.

“I think any child that has to go through something like this changes them a bit,” said Jodi’s eldest daughter Kelsi.

“There was a time I really thought my mom was not going to make it to the next day, she was really sick and people don’t know that side,” said Kelsi.

But Jodi’s diagnosis didn’t stop at just breast cancer she also inherited the mutated BRCA1 gene. To find more information out about the mutated BRCA1 gene, click here.

Jodi shared that her dad was adopted.

“So we had no history of breast cancer being on my moms side since we didn’t know my dads. You know we had no idea this was something that could happen,” said Jodi.

Knowing her risks, Jodi had her ovaries removed sending her into early menopause. She also keeps a close eye on her children’s health.

“So now that my kids are older, we had to wait until they were 18 to get tested, two of them have that gene and have to undergo testing,” said Jodi.

Presenting even more challenges, there was a change to the Hollandsworths’ income.

“We went from two incomes to one juristically, you know we had four kids what were we going to do?,” said Jodi.

That’s when Jodi whipped up a passion for baking and decorating cakes.

“From there we just I just started small, and just did things at home for the kids’ birthdays and then my friends noticed hey you’re doing really good try this will you do this for us?,” said Jodi.

After recovering years later, she’d open the doors to her very own bakery in Jackson, called the Baker’s Bar.

“It feels a little unreal to know I’m here now and I had no intentions of doing that, I just wanted to make cakes for my kids,” said Jodi.

She’s now using her diagnosis to make a difference in the lives of families with critically ill children through a non-profit called Icing Smiles. Simply put, a stranger making a difference for another stranger.

“I know what I went through and how I felt I can’t imagine you know what these little kids are going through,” said Jodi.

Sometimes those strangers aren’t too far away.

“I remember the first time we met Jodi she was dropping off Cheyanne’s cake and actually brought it all the way from Jackson to here,” said Melissa Bowman.

Here being Fredericktown, Missouri, home to Melissa Bowman, husband Danny and their eight kids. The family would take one of their children, Justice, in at just nine years old.

That’s when the Bowman’s would learn he has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

“As time goes on he’ll start to get weaker, and so we just kind of go with the flow and whatever comes, we are able to deal with,” said Melissa.

“Trying to take care of all these things and this program coming along taking care of a cost, but a burden and stress factor sometimes for people is just a really neat experience for the family,” said Danny.

A favorite cake from Justice, a Redhawks themed cake he enjoyed with Southeast’s football team.

The Bowman family had a lot to say, Makayla responded, “The littlest things like a cake to them is a big thing.”

Another daughter, Madison said, “It’s just been really awesome, to know that Jodi cares enough to do that for us.”

Another daughter, Cheyenne said, “Thanks for making our cakes.”

The youngest sibling, Joseph Bowman said, “Thank you.”

But there’s still one ingredient missing from Jodi’s story, her message to anyone going through a battle like hers.

“The one thing I’d want people to know is you don’t have to go through that reconstruction surgery there are prosthetics out there that you can wear, and that was never spoken to me,” said Jodi. “Since then, I’ve realized boobs are overrated.”

Her story doesn’t really end though, she spends her days being a baker, but most importantly being a survivor and one proud mother.

“I see how strong I am and what I’ve overcame and it’s made my kids who they are today I think, they go above and beyond for everyone still,” said Jodi.

