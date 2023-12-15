3D printed exterior walls installed for new Buckminster Fuller visitor center

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) -The iconic Buckminster Fuller Dome in Carbondale is getting a visitor center directly across the street from the unique dome home.

The building of a the new center will also have a unique architecture feature.

California-based Mighty Buildings used 3D printing technology to create the exterior of the new building.

They created 36 3D printed walls at a factory in Mexico and then shipped them to Carbondale.

Installation began on Thursday, December 14.

Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Mighty Buildings, Brian Annechino, says their design honors Buckminster Fuller.

“As we stated to dive into the geometry of the Buckminster Fuller Dome We decided to create a panel that would mirror and reflect the shape of the Buckminster Fuller Dome. Ultimately the objective was how do we combine the visitor center museum with the dome itself,” said Annechino.

The team from Mighty Buildings says they will be finished with the exterior of the building by Friday.

The 3D printed panels are made up of 60 percent recycled printing materials.

