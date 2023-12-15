Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

2 workers die in sanitation plant accident

Three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep when something went wrong and they became trapped, according to police.
By Chancelor Winn, Jordan Vilines, Jennifer Edwards Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROMLEY, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - Two contractors’ bodies have been recovered after they died in a northern Kentucky sanitation plant accident Thursday, authorities said.

It happened late Thursday morning in Bromley, a small city of about 724 residents along the Ohio River.

Three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when something went wrong and they became trapped, according to police.

Emergency crews were called around noon to a reported drowning at a pump station for the sanitation district.

Authorities said Thursday there was no collapse at the plant.

The first worker’s body was found just after 6 p.m. Thursday, Villa Hills police say. The second body was recovered around midnight, according to Kenton County dispatch.

A third worker went to a hospital to get checked out.

He refused medical attention on scene and was later taken to a nearby hospital by family members, police wrote in a news release.

The pump station is right down on the river, just west of the Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club.

It’s the sanitation district’s largest pump station, sending 40 million gallons of sewage per day to the Dry Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant from northern Kentucky’s river cities.

Park Hills police are expected to release more details Friday, including the workers’ names.

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the family, workers, emergency response personnel, and all involved in this tragedy,” police said in their prepared statement.

The victims were employed by Building Crafts, Inc. in Wilder, according to the police’s news release. A company worker who answered the phone Friday morning declined to comment.

Local and federal officials are continuing to investigate what happened to cause their deaths.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The St. Louis Zoo announced that Raja, a male Asian Elephant, will be moving to the Columbus...
Raja the elephant to leave St. Louis Zoo
A man was acquitted of all charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with an April...
Man acquitted of all charges in Sikeston Rotary Park shooting
Fred Love Jr.
Lawsuit filed in St. Louis after funeral home sends man’s brain home with family
Four people - a woman and three children - were found dead in a burning home in Indiana,...
A woman and 3 children found dead in a burning home appear to have been shot, authorities say
Crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau on...
1 injured in rollover crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Latest News

FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Buckminster Fuller Dome Visitors Center has 3D printed walls set for the exterior the of the...
3D printed exterior walls installed for new Buckminster Fuller visitor center
German shepherds scored No. 1 in 16 states and was among the most answered breed.
Survey says German shepherd is ranked ‘top dog’ in 16 states
Crystal Quade announces her intention to run for Missouri governor in 2024.
House Democratic leader files abortion rights resolution as she runs for Missouri governor
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects