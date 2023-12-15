2 arrested on drug trafficking charges after traffic stop

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop leads to the arrest of two men on drug charges in Caldwell County on Thursday, December 14.

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 47 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 13.5 grams of marijuana, $563.00 in cash, digital weight scales and other items related to illegal drug trafficking were found in a vehicle deputies pulled over on North 12th Street and Diuguid Drive.

Deputies also reported finding a handgun hidden under the hood of the vehicle near the engine.

Caldwell County Sheriff's deputies reported finding a handgun, meth, marijuana and other items related to illegal drug trafficking during a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 14. (Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Office)

The driver, Dorian J. Rudolph, 37 of Louisville, and passenger, 22-year-old Sedez D. Rudolph, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, were arrested and booked into the Calloway County Detention Center.

Dorian Rudolph was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, trafficking methamphetamine second offense-firearm enhanced and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Sedez Rudolph was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and trafficking in methamphetamine 1st offense-firearm enhanced.

According to the sheriff’s office Dorian Rudolph was recently released from prison on parole for first degree assault, first degree robbery, first degree burglary, trafficking cocaine and other guilty convictions out of Jefferson County, Kentucky.

