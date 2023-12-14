Traffic Alert: Rollover crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Police Department, two vehicles crashed in front of Cape County Park. One vehicle rolled over and one person was hospitalized.

Officers are on scene directing traffic.

