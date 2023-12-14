Traffic Alert: Crash blocking U.S. 641 in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Lyon County Emergency Management reports U.S. 641 is blocked by a semi crash.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says this crash is along U.S. 641 near the 1 mile marker, about a mile north of the U.S. 62 intersection between Eddyville and Fredonia.

Estimated duration is three hours.

No detour has been established.

