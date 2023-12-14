Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Traffic Alert: Crash blocking U.S. 641 in Lyon County

Lyon County Emergency Management reports U.S. 641 is blocked by a semi crash.
Lyon County Emergency Management reports U.S. 641 is blocked by a semi crash.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Lyon County Emergency Management reports U.S. 641 is blocked by a semi crash.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says this crash is along U.S. 641 near the 1 mile marker, about a mile north of the U.S. 62 intersection between Eddyville and Fredonia.

Estimated duration is three hours.

No detour has been established.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects have been charged in a deer poaching investigation in Wayne and Reynolds counties
Two suspects charged in Missouri poaching investigation
Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big
A man was acquitted of all charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with an April...
Man acquitted of all charges in Sikeston Rotary Park shooting
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
A Galatia man was killed in a head-on crash in Franklin County on Monday night.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash

Latest News

Crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Traffic Alert: Rollover crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
Carbondale city leaders say work on the new transportation hub is going smoothly. The railways...
City leaders say work on new transportation hub going smoothly; railways between Chicago and Carbondale see future improvements
Eastbound Interstate 24 reopened after a semi crash Tuesday morning, December 12.
Eastbound I-24 reopened in McCracken Co. due to semi crash
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a collision that happened Sunday afternoon,...
Ky. State Police investigating deadly weekend crash on U.S. 641 in Calloway County