Traffic Alert: Crash blocking U.S. 641 in Lyon County
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Lyon County Emergency Management reports U.S. 641 is blocked by a semi crash.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says this crash is along U.S. 641 near the 1 mile marker, about a mile north of the U.S. 62 intersection between Eddyville and Fredonia.
Estimated duration is three hours.
No detour has been established.
