Special dog from the Heartland finds a new home

Dog adoption has always been the mission of Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau, but one special pup’s journey will surprise you
By Ahmad Lathan
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dog adoption has always been the mission of Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau, but one special pup’s journey will surprise you.

Scooby Doo came to the shelter back in August without the use of his back legs. Now, he’ll get to change the lives of young children at his new home.

“We saved this little dog’s life so he could be a life changer,” Southeast Missouri Pets Director Jenn Farmer said.

This little brown bundle of energy, Scooby Doo, didn’t really want to sit still for the camera. But staff members here at Southeast Missouri Pets say, it’s a blessing just to see him move.

“When we got him, he could stand...he couldn’t walk,” Farmer said.

Now Scooby’s really getting around, whether it’s on all four paws, or with the help of these four wheels.

“He’s the happiest puppy ever like he would never know anything was wrong,” Farmer said.

“First came in because I was going to start volunteering and I saw him, and I fell in love with him,” Brooklyn Saysoff said.

When she met Scooby, she knew immediately he needed just the right home.

“I let my grandma know that there’s a dog here and he’s in a wheelchair, he’s pretty young and looking for home,” Saysoff said. “And my grandma just fell in love with a picture.”

Saysoff said her grandma is a social worker in Kansas who works with children with disabilities. She already has one therapy dog and wants to add a second.

“It makes me feel better knowing that he’s going to somebody that is up for his needs,” she said.

Scooby left Southeast Missouri Pets on Wednesday, December 13 to meet his new owner and spread his own special kind of puppy love.

“Knowing that he is going to a home like that is making it easier for me,” Farmer said.

The staff members of Southeast Missouri will miss Scooby, but they’re happy that he has a new home.

“Even though we’re so sad to see him go, we’re so happy for him because this is the life that he was born for,” Jeena Roy of Southeast Missouri Pets said.

