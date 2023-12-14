Southeast Missouri Food Bank awards Agency Capacity Grant to four partners

SIKESTON, Mo. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Southeast Missouri Food Bank recently awarded a total of $10,000 to four of its partner agencies across its 16-county service area.

The funds will allow the agencies to increase and improve their distribution process.

“Our agencies are really on the frontlines of the fight against hunger in southeast Missouri,” said Camille Peters, chief impact officer at SEMO Food Bank. “These groups often work with limited resources, so these capacity-building grants are a huge opportunity for them to better serve neighbors facing hunger in their communities.”

Grants were awarded to:

Freedom House in Dunklin County

Haven House in Butler County

Celebrate Recovery/First Baptist Church in Perry County

Black River Baptist in Reynolds County

The grant opportunity was open to all of the food bank’s 140 partner agencies, who were invited to submit a request for a maximum of $3,000 with information on what would be purchased and how it would allow them to better serve their communities.

The grants were used to purchase things like new shelving and freezers that will allow the agencies to be more efficient in distributions and increase their storage capacity.

“As we’ve seen more people needing food assistance over the last couple years, it’s become even more important that our partners have the resources they need to effectively serve neighbors facing hunger,” Peters said. “The food bank is excited to be able to offer opportunities like the capacity building grants to our partners.”

Southeast Missouri Food Bank serves about 80,000 individuals each month through a network of 140 partner agencies and other programs. The food bank’s 16-county service area has some of the highest rates of hunger in the state, where one in seven families, one in six children, and one in eight seniors are food insecure.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.