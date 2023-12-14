Sikeston DPS hosts annual Shop with a Hero for students

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 150 Sikeston students picked out Christmas gifts during the annual Shop with a Hero event on Thursday morning, December 14.

Students were paired with law enforcement officers and other first responders and were each given $200 for their Walmart shopping spree.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, local businesses raised approximately $34,000 for the program.

Members with Sikeston DPS say it’s a blessing to see the community unite to ensure these students get gifts and other items.

The experience also helps the children connect with first responders by letting them see the side of them when there isn’t an emergency. Making them feel more comfortable and trusting.

“We see the impact that it creates on the community. Not every kid gets a Christmas,” Sikeston DPS Sgt.Tyler Rowe said. “So, this is our opportunity to interact with these kids. I’m in the schools every day with the other resource officers, RSO. And sometimes these kids don’t get to interact with our guys that are in the fire station, that are in the regular patrol uniforms, maybe a highway patrolman or conservation agent. So they really get to interact with us in a different light and get to see the more community-oriented side of us.”

Wing Elementary Principal Dee Beydler says seeing the community come together to support the students is amazing. Even more amazing are the smiles and cheers from the students.

“It’s just so awesome to see how excited the kids are, and this may not be something they get to do very often,” Beydler said. “I mean, our kids on the bus were chanting over, ‘We get to go to Walmart.’ They were just so excited to get to Walmart and pick out some toys. Then, when they hear how much they get to spend, they are even more excited to get to do it. It’s just an awesome event.”

Sikeston DPS says all the gifts purchased will be delivered to the child’s homes, thanks to Sikeston transportation.

After they finished shopping, students were treated to drinks and food provided by Walmart and Pizza Inn.

