Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes campaign stop in Kansas City

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. held a rally in Kansas City at Uptown Theater on Dec. 13, 2023.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. held a rally in Kansas City at Uptown Theater on Dec. 13, 2023.(KCTV5)
By Grace Smith
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds gathered Wednesday night to see Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as he stopped at Uptown Theater on this presidential campaign trail.

Debra Leiter, a professor at UMKC, said as an independent, Kennedy Jr. has an uphill battle that the other parties don’t face.

“He needs people who are willing to support him,” Leiter said. “It’s really challenging for Independents to get votes. In fact, the number of third-party candidates who have gotten a single electoral vote can be measured on one hand.”

But Leiter said Kennedy could be a real threat to both republican and democratic candidates.

“Candidates like RFK emerge in part because voters aren’t happy,” Leiter said. “He is running on this sort of populous framework, the idea that the elites are out of touch, and the system is broken, and that really appeals to voters on both sides of the party.”

During the rally, Kennedy talked a lot tonight about making housing affordable, inflation, and securing the border.

“I think the issues that my dad stood for and that my uncle, President Kennedy, stood for, and if you went down a line and checked the boxes, I would check everyone,” Kennedy said.

Daren Shinabargar attended the rally and said he is tired of where the country is at and weighing all options.

“I’d like to keep all the options open; I’m totally not happy with what we got going on right now,” Shinabargar said. “I agree with Kennedy that we need to look at the independent options; whatever is going on right now is not working, the corruption is unbelievable, and it needs to stop.”

Boyd Koch said he came to the rally because he’s a farmer in Northwest Missouri and supports what Kennedy has to say about the future of agriculture.

“He’s the only candidate that even mentions regenerative agriculture,” Koch said. “He’s the first Independent that I’ve found that I think can unify the country from people of all walks of life and that can join together and make this country a better place.”

In Missouri alone, he will have to get 10,000 signatures to get on the ballot.

