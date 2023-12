Raja the elephant to leave St. Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - The St. Louis Zoo has announced that Raja, the male Asian elephant at the zoo, will be moving away from St. Louis.

Raja was the first elephant born at the St. Louis Zoo in 1992, but he will be moving to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to start a new family to help save the species from extinction. He has three daughters at the Zoo and is currently part of a three-generation family of Asian elephants that live in the Rivers Edge area of the Zoo.

“This news is bittersweet for all of us. We know Raja is dear to his fans and to the Zoo family, and he’ll be missed here, but we know this is for the best for Raja and the survival of this species,” said Saint Louis Zoo Director Michael Macek. “Thirty years of birthday celebrations is something that will live on in everyone’s memories.”

The move comes as a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Asian Elephant Species Survival Plan (SSP). This program works in cooperation with other institutions accredited by the AZA to manage the Asian elephant population in North America and maximize their health, well-being and genetic diversity.

This move should come naturally for Raja, as it will mimic Asian elephant’s natural behaviors in the wild. Adult males live solo or together in small bachelor herds, while females raise their calves and live in multi-generational family groups. Males find females to breed and then move on.

“Raja moving to Columbus provides an environment where he and others can naturally grow their families, which is an important component to their well-being,” said Macek. “We’re glad we can give him this opportunity.”

But Raja’s leave won’t be the end of male Asian elephants at the Zoo. The SSP has identified Samudra, a 15-year-old from Oregon, as a good match to move to St. Louis and would likely come after Raja is settled at his new home.

“Samudra has reached the age where wild male elephants naturally move away from the herd they were raised in,” said Bob Lee, AZA Asian Elephant SSP Coordinator. “The timing could be right for him, and this would be an amazing opportunity for Samudra to meet and mingle with a different female herd.”

Lee emphasized that SSP plans and recommendations can change as new situations arise.

“Obviously, nothing is certain when you’re planning this far in advance and with so many variables,” he said. “But Asian elephants are facing a serious threat of extinction right now, and we need to be thinking ahead like this to ensure their survival into the future.”

Raja’s daughter Jade is pregnant and expected to give birth to her calf in late 2024 or early 2025. The delivery will begin the fourth generation of Asian elephants at the zoo.

“We’re looking forward to the new calf joining our multi-generational elephant family, and we’re optimistic that everything will go well for Jade,” said Tim Thier, Curator of Mammals/Ungulates and River’s Edge.

River’s Edge at the Saint Louis Zoo is home to a seven-member, three-generation family of Asian elephants:

Raja, 30: Father to Maliha, Jade and Priya

Pearl, 52: Mother to Raja

Ellie, 52: Mother to Maliha and Priya; grandmother to Jade

Sri (pronounced “See), 43: Unrelated “auntie” to Priya, Maliha and Jade

Maliha, 17: Ellie and Raja’s daughter (born August 2006)

Jade, 16: Raja’s daughter (born February 2007)

Priya 10: Ellie and Raja’s daughter (born April 2013)

There’s still time to say your farewells to Raja; the Zoo states that Raja’s move will likely take place in late 2024 or early 2025.

“We encourage guests to come to see Raja and his elephant family. The move likely won’t happen for at least a year,” said Macek.

As Asain elephants face habitat loss and poaching, less than 50,000 Asain elephants are left in the wild. Macek hopes Raja’s move helps raise awareness of the conservation of the species.

”A visit to the Zoo not only inspires guests to care about elephants and take actions to protect and conserve them, but a majority of guests who visit the Zoo learn something new that they retain and are able to share with others, empowering future conservation leaders,” said Macek.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.