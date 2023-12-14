Heartland Votes
Rain chances increase for the weekend

First Alert Weather at 12 p.m. 12/14
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST
Good afternoon, enjoy another mild December day across the Heartland. The remainder of the work week with bring us plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs today and tomorrow in the upper 50s. Heading into the weekend, our chance for rain has increased as a cold front swings through. Scattered showers are likely throughout the day Saturday and could possible linger into the early morning hours of Sunday. Highs this weekend will stay in the 40s with the winds out of the northeast. Once this system moves out, it will be breezy and cooler Sunday and Monday. Jumping ahead to next week, still no sign of any serious winter weather for the Holidays around the Heartland.

