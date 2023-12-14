Project leaders cut the ribbon on New Madrid Boat Ramp repair

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - Getting your boats in and out of the Mississippi River is now a little easier in New Madrid.

Project leaders cut the ribbon on the new and improved New Madrid Boat Ramp on Thursday afternoon, December 14.

The project was federally funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law Congress passed last year.

“Part of our mission is to maintain navigation in the Mississippi river and these boat ramps are vital access points,” said Zach Cook, Mississippi River Channel Improvement Project Manager.

Cook said that’s why Army Corps of engineers worked to bring improvements to New Madrid’s ramp.

Colonel Brian Sawser said the old ramp was here for decades and needed to be replaced.

“The Mississippi River is a dynamic and forceful river and it really wears on infrastructure that is adjacent to it,” said Sawser.

Cook said that while the new ramp will mostly be used for recreation, it will also help the Army Corps.

“For our purposes in maintaining the navigation channel our survey banks use ramps like these to access the river,” said Cook.

Colonel Sawser said its a resource that will be used for years to come.

“The plan is that this boat ramp will hopefully last many decades in the future,” said Sawser.

