Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Piedmont to hold UFO Fest and eclipse watch party

Starting on April 5, 2024, Piedmont will celebrate over 50 years since there were multiple...
Starting on April 5, 2024, Piedmont will celebrate over 50 years since there were multiple sightings of a UFO(Nicki Clark/KFVS)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - In April, Piedmont will be holding four days of events with the UFO Fest and an eclipse watch party.

Starting on April 5, 2024, Piedmont will celebrate over 50 years since there were multiple sightings of a UFO. With a similar celebration on April 21, 2023, UFO Fest will include expert speakers, food trucks, a parade, and more. UFO Fest will run from April 5-7, 2024.

After UFO Fest, there will be a watch party for the 2024 Total Eclipse. Held at Clearwater High School and the Wayne County Community Building, the event will start at 11 a.m. on April 8, 2024. There will be food trucks, music, kids crafts and more.

For more information on both of the events, you can go to the Piedmont Area Chamber of Commerce website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects have been charged in a deer poaching investigation in Wayne and Reynolds Counties.
Two suspects charged in Missouri deer poaching investigation
A man was acquitted of all charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with an April...
Man acquitted of all charges in Sikeston Rotary Park shooting
Crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau on...
1 injured in rollover crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big
Fred Love Jr.
Lawsuit filed in St. Louis after funeral home sends man’s brain home with family

Latest News

Project leaders cut the ribbon on the new and improved New Madrid Boat Ramp on Thursday...
Project leaders cut the ribbon on New Madrid Boat Ramp repair
Getting your boats in and out of the Mississippi river is now a little easier in New Madrid
New boat ramp unveiled in New Madrid
The iconic Buckminister Fuller Dome in Carbondale is getting a visitor center directly across...
3D printed walls for new visitor center in Carbondale
According to a release from AG Raoul, the coalition explains the Second Amendment allows...
Illinois AG Raoul leads coalition supporting law that prohibits gun sales to individuals under 21