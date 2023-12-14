Piedmont to hold UFO Fest and eclipse watch party

PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - In April, Piedmont will be holding four days of events with the UFO Fest and an eclipse watch party.

Starting on April 5, 2024, Piedmont will celebrate over 50 years since there were multiple sightings of a UFO. With a similar celebration on April 21, 2023, UFO Fest will include expert speakers, food trucks, a parade, and more. UFO Fest will run from April 5-7, 2024.

After UFO Fest, there will be a watch party for the 2024 Total Eclipse. Held at Clearwater High School and the Wayne County Community Building, the event will start at 11 a.m. on April 8, 2024. There will be food trucks, music, kids crafts and more.

For more information on both of the events, you can go to the Piedmont Area Chamber of Commerce website.

