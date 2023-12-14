One more day of warmer weather before rain this weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, skies will remain clear tonight, but during the overnight hours we will start to see clouds creeping in to southeast Missouri overnight and become more widespread by Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to start off, but by the afternoon, we will see much warmer temperatures, nearing the 60s. Partly cloudy skies will be sticking around until the evening. Overnight Friday into Saturday, showers will start moving into the Heartland, and we will see widespread rain throughout the day. Temperatures will be dropping to the low 50s and will remain cooler throughout the weekend.

The next work week starts out sunny and cool and will continue this pattern until Wednesday as more clouds come into the area. Mornings will become colder again starting Tuesday, dropping into the upper 20s. The next chance for rain does not move in until Thursday.

