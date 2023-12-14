Local company stages Christmas play for young adults with disabilities.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A local company is giving young adults with disabilities a chance to shine on stage in their first Christmas show.

For the past seven weeks, this group has been practicing--and finally, the time is here.

“It’s really fun,” said actor Maggie Chapman.

She plays the role of Chilly the snowman.

“I think it’s great,” said actor Laura Dickerson. “It’s a good time to celebrate Christmas and all of us came together doing it in theater class. It’s a lot of fun.”

Dickerson also has a part in the show as Nickels the snowman. She told us a little bit about her character.

“He’s kind of funny,” Dickerson said. “He wants his job back and he’s kind of sarcastic. He did some naughty things to lose his job--Santa’s not very happy about them.”

Angela Francis who is the show’s director said not only are the members gaining experience on the stage, but they are also growing as individuals.

“This group has come together and overcome so many obstacles, from memorizing lines to overcoming nervousness--just to even step on stage is like amazing for them,” Francis said. “They’re just like brimming over with overcoming challenges and just overcoming weaknesses.”

Francis said with all the obstacles and challenges they have faced, she is grateful they never gave up.

“To see them overcome some of their struggles and just to memorize lines can be a challenge for them, but they are doing it, and I can’t be more proud of them,” she said.

The Christmas show will take place Thursday, December 14 at 7 p.m. in Perryville, Missouri at the Terrace.

