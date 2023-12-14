Heartland Votes
Kentucky sheriff arrested on DUI in marked vehicle

Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.
Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.(Robertson County)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kentucky sheriff was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence after he drove his marked vehicle up to a school and it was caught on camera, state records show.

Robertson County Sheriff Terry Gray blew .206 on a blood alcohol level test - more than two times the legal limit to operate a motor vehicle - and said “he had been drinking vodka earlier in the day,” Kentucky State Police wrote in his citation.

Video from the Robertson County School System showed the sheriff operating his “marked police vehicle at 2:29 p.m., state records show.

The school resource officer and Sheriff Gray had “a disagreement” and the officer called Kentucky State Police for assistance.

The sheriff, he told them, “smelled of alcoholic beverages.”

Two state troopers called the sheriff minutes apart starting at 2:34 p.m.

Both noticed he had “extremely slurred and/or slow speech.

At that point, the sheriff was traveling on Kentucky 165 toward Blue Licks State Park and then told them he was at his Mount Olivet residence.

When troopers arrived, the sheriff was standing next to his marked vehicle with the driver’s side door open.

They also smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from” the sheriff’s “breath,” he appeared unsteady on his feet and “indicated he had been drinking vodka earlier in the day.

He told them his last drink was about noon.

That’s when state police administered the breath test.

The sheriff was arrested and taken to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Department and then transferred to the Bourbon County Detention Center.

He has been released and is scheduled to go to court on Jan. 10 at 8:30 a.m.

A representative for the school district declined to comment.

