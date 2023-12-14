Heartland Votes
KDFWR discusses CWD detected in Ballard County, Ky.

Kentucky’s first documented case of CWD was reported in Ballard County
Kentucky's first documented case of CWD was reported in Ballard County
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) announced new details during a special meeting about the deer that tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Ballard County.

The special meeting took place Thursday morning, December 14.

KDFWR said CWD was detected in a 2.5 year-old buck harvested on private property on November 11.

The wildlife agency is not divulging the exact location on where the deer was harvested for privacy reasons, but did confirm it was in the southeastern portion of Ballard County.

At this time, no other deer in Ballard County or surrounding counties have tested positive for CWD through sampling.

This is the first case of CWD detected in Kentucky.

KDFWR said they are working to learn where the deer came from and are continuing to collect samples.

They explained samples can come from several ways, including road kill, taxidermists, hunters and processers.

KDFWR said 98 samples from Ballard County have been collected and results from eight deer are pending.

The agency is contacting all hunters who have harvested a deer in December and January in Ballard County.

So far only 1/3 of CWD sampling is complete in Kentucky.

Final results are expected to be in by the end of February.

During the discussion, KDFWR leaders stated there are no regulatory changes for Ballard County.

The agency plans to host public meetings to get more input from hunters and residents.

KDFWR said they expect to have more guidance and action plan in early 2024.

CWD is a fatal neurologic disease that affects deer, elk and other species in the deer family.

