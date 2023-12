JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Wrestling team went 3-0 Wednesday night at the Illinois/Missouri Challenge at Jackson High School.

The Indians defeated Marion 55-15, Carbondale 75-6 and Murphysboro 54-12.

Murphysboro finished 2-1, Marion 2-1, Carbondale 1-2 and Dexter 1-2.

