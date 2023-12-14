Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

It’s the most frazzling time of the year: Psychologist talks holiday stress

Whether you're going to holiday parties or hosting them, all the things we have scheduled this time of year can bring on the stress
By Rachel Grubbs
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’ll be parties for hosting, and all kinds of other events in the final weeks of December. If that brings on more stressful feelings than it does warm and fuzzy ones, you may benefit from a few reminders.

Licensed psychologist and SEMO instructor Shawn Guiling appeared on Heartland Afternoon on December 14 to talk about ways to reduce holiday stress.

“Any time somebody is having a bunch of people in, they’re planning things or having people in their homes, there’s gonna be stress involved,” said Guiling.

The reasons for that stress vary, but Guiling said one big source could be fear of comparison, that the occasion will not measure up to the holiday parties of yore.

“You’re putting yourself on display, there’s gonna be self-esteem questions,” said Guiling. “‘Is my house just right? Will the food taste right?’”

While it can be easy to build up fear in your mind of other people’s judgment, Guiling reminded that typically, the people who make it onto our holiday guest lists are people who enjoy our company and want to be near us.

“The person that is throwing the party needs to think about the list, needs to think about positive, pleasant people, people that are going to cooperate with them, that they enjoy, that have an understanding that we’re here to enjoy ourselves.”

It’s not all on the host to manage their stress. Guests should be aware of what is and isn’t appropriate to do while at another person’s house, enjoying their food and drink.

“The people that are coming over bear a responsibility to work within the roles that the person who’s throwing the party has, to be pleasant, to bring their own conversation so they’re not having to be taken care of all the time,” said Guiling.

That also goes for bringing extra food or people, which if not agreed upon beforehand, can greatly increase the stress level of your host.

“Don’t bring extra people or extra things unless you were asked to,” said Guiling.

Finally, Guiling said holiday hosts can reduce their stress level by simply deciding that the focus of the event is a good time with friends and family, not perfection.

“These are people I would like to visit with, I want to enjoy my time, I want them to enjoy their time, so we should have a nice, welcoming time together,” said Guiling.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects have been charged in a deer poaching investigation in Wayne and Reynolds Counties.
Two suspects charged in Missouri deer poaching investigation
A man was acquitted of all charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with an April...
Man acquitted of all charges in Sikeston Rotary Park shooting
Crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau on...
1 injured in rollover crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big
Fred Love Jr.
Lawsuit filed in St. Louis after funeral home sends man’s brain home with family

Latest News

Project leaders cut the ribbon on the new and improved New Madrid Boat Ramp on Thursday...
Project leaders cut the ribbon on New Madrid Boat Ramp repair
Getting your boats in and out of the Mississippi river is now a little easier in New Madrid
New boat ramp unveiled in New Madrid
The iconic Buckminister Fuller Dome in Carbondale is getting a visitor center directly across...
3D printed walls for new visitor center in Carbondale
According to a release from AG Raoul, the coalition explains the Second Amendment allows...
Illinois AG Raoul leads coalition supporting law that prohibits gun sales to individuals under 21