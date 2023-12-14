It’s the most frazzling time of the year: Psychologist talks holiday stress

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’ll be parties for hosting, and all kinds of other events in the final weeks of December. If that brings on more stressful feelings than it does warm and fuzzy ones, you may benefit from a few reminders.

Licensed psychologist and SEMO instructor Shawn Guiling appeared on Heartland Afternoon on December 14 to talk about ways to reduce holiday stress.

“Any time somebody is having a bunch of people in, they’re planning things or having people in their homes, there’s gonna be stress involved,” said Guiling.

The reasons for that stress vary, but Guiling said one big source could be fear of comparison, that the occasion will not measure up to the holiday parties of yore.

“You’re putting yourself on display, there’s gonna be self-esteem questions,” said Guiling. “‘Is my house just right? Will the food taste right?’”

While it can be easy to build up fear in your mind of other people’s judgment, Guiling reminded that typically, the people who make it onto our holiday guest lists are people who enjoy our company and want to be near us.

“The person that is throwing the party needs to think about the list, needs to think about positive, pleasant people, people that are going to cooperate with them, that they enjoy, that have an understanding that we’re here to enjoy ourselves.”

It’s not all on the host to manage their stress. Guests should be aware of what is and isn’t appropriate to do while at another person’s house, enjoying their food and drink.

“The people that are coming over bear a responsibility to work within the roles that the person who’s throwing the party has, to be pleasant, to bring their own conversation so they’re not having to be taken care of all the time,” said Guiling.

That also goes for bringing extra food or people, which if not agreed upon beforehand, can greatly increase the stress level of your host.

“Don’t bring extra people or extra things unless you were asked to,” said Guiling.

Finally, Guiling said holiday hosts can reduce their stress level by simply deciding that the focus of the event is a good time with friends and family, not perfection.

“These are people I would like to visit with, I want to enjoy my time, I want them to enjoy their time, so we should have a nice, welcoming time together,” said Guiling.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.