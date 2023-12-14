Heartland Votes
Illinois AG Raoul leads coalition supporting law that prohibits gun sales to individuals under 21

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul led a coalition of 19 attorneys general filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit supporting the state of Colorado’s prohibition on the sale of guns to individuals under the age of 21.

According to a release from AG Raoul, the coalition explains the Second Amendment allows governments to enact sensible and varies regulations to protect the public, including age-based restrictions on the purchase, possession or use of firearms.

The amicus brief is AG Raoul’s most recent action to address gun violence throughout Illinois and across the nation. The Attorney General’s office works with state law enforcement agencies and prosecutors to increase awareness of Illinois’s red flag law and to address gaps in Illinois’s firearms licensing system.

Joining Raoul in the filing on December 14 are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

