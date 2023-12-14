Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Ikea is giving away turkey-sized meatballs for Christmas

The extra-large signature Ikea meatball comes boxed and ready to cook, complete with...
The extra-large signature Ikea meatball comes boxed and ready to cook, complete with accompaniments of lingonberry jam and creamy sauce.(Ikea)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Forget the holiday ham, Ikea is offering fans the ultimate dinner showstopper this Christmas season – the first-ever turkey-sized meatball.

The extra-large signature Ikea meatball comes boxed and ready to cook, complete with accompaniments of lingonberry jam and creamy sauce.

“The Turkey-Sized meatball is the ultimate Christmas showstopper for fans of IKEA meatballs. Launched in time for Christmas, we can’t wait for some of our customers to make it the centerpiece of their Christmas dinner,” food manager Karen Hughes said in a press release.

The company is giving away dozens of the 10 lbs. meatballs in the United Kingdom this year.

Ikea also has Veggieball Christmas Trees for people who don’t eat meat. Created using a lot of veggieballs from the Ikea range, the kit comes with a cone-shaped base to create a do-it-yourself plant-based meal.

Ikea will show customers ways to get their hands on the oversized meatballs via its Instagram page.

Packs of normal-sized meatballs are available for purchase for people outside of the United Kingdom.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects have been charged in a deer poaching investigation in Wayne and Reynolds Counties.
Two suspects charged in Missouri deer poaching investigation
A man was acquitted of all charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with an April...
Man acquitted of all charges in Sikeston Rotary Park shooting
Crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau on...
1 injured in rollover crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big
Fred Love Jr.
Lawsuit filed in St. Louis after funeral home sends man’s brain home with family

Latest News

FILE - Walt Disney, creator of Mickey Mouse, poses for a photo at the Pancoast Hotel, Aug. 13,...
Mickey Mouse will soon belong to you and me — with some caveats
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to media after a Senate Democratic...
Congress departs without a deal on Ukraine aid and border security, but Senate will work next week
IDPH is recommending the use of face masks facility-wide and to screen staff and visitors for...
IDPH recommending face masks, screenings at health care facilities because rising respiratory illnesses
A local company is giving young adults with disabilities a chance to shine on stage in their...
Heartland company stages Christmas play for young adults with disabilities
The Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending everyone wear masks at hospitals,...
Illinois Department of Public Health recommends masks at healthcare facilities