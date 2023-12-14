Heartland Votes
IDPH recommending face masks, screenings at health care facilities because rising respiratory illnesses

By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is asking health care facilities to implement measures to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses.

The health agency is recommending the use of face masks facility-wide and to screen staff and visitors for symptoms of respiratory viruses.

This guidance is recommended for facilities in counties rated at a high level for COVID-19 hospitalizations and elevated transmission of other other respiratory viruses such as flu and RSV.

“With the alarming rise in respiratory viruses we are seeing across the state and the country, IDPH is recommending healthcare facilities take precautions to reduce the spread of these viruses and protect their patients, staffs and visitors,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a released statement. “We are most concerned with healthcare facilities in counties with elevated respiratory virus transmission and hospitalization levels and recommend masking in patient care areas, especially in emergency departments and areas caring for patients who are immunocompromised.”

IDPH said there were 1,225 new COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide, which is up 22 percent over the previous week.

The state reports the number of counties listed at HIGH level for COVID-19 hospitalizations has doubled from five to 10 Illinois counties in the center of the state.

IDPH has also launched a new, weekly Infectious Respiratory Disease Surveillance Dashboard, which will be updated weekly on Fridays.

