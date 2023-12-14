Heartland Votes
Historic book found after missing for more than 100 years

An original volume from Historic Rugby’s Thomas Hughes Public Library found its way back home.
Missing book from Historic Rugby's Thomas Hughes Public Library
Missing book from Historic Rugby's Thomas Hughes Public Library(Thomas Hughes Public Library)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Historic Rugby’s Thomas Hughes Public Library is the oldest nineteenth-century public library in the country. Still, it has been missing something for a long time: a book that disappeared and hasn’t been seen for over a century.

An original volume from the historic library found its way back home after missing for more than 100 years.

With around 7,000 volumes on the shelves, the library remained primarily unchanged since it opened in 1882, and only seven volumes are missing from the original collection.

The book was returned to the library by two local tour guides.

“The Thomas Hughes Library is such an important story in our state and national history, and the fact that the collection has stayed so intact is a testament to its recognized value in the community for over 140 years,” said Historic Rugby Operations Manager Annie Patterson. “Since just a few of the original volumes are missing, to have a piece come home is so exciting. It traveled through many caring hands until it reached us, and we want to thank everyone who played a part in the journey of this little volume with a big story to tell.”

The book titled Diamonds and Rubies, or The Home of Santa Claus, written by Susie M. Waring, was published in 1870 and contains the original Hughes Public Library seal from 1882 and the catalog number revealing where it belongs on the shelves.

The book is now on display in the library alongside other Christmas books from the collection. A fine has yet to be calculated for a book that was 141 years overdue, but the library asks those concerned with the fee to contribute to the cause with a donation here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

