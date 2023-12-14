Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear provides first Team Kentucky Update of second term

On December 14, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided the first Team Kentucky Update of his...
On December 14, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided the first Team Kentucky Update of his second term
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - On December 14, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided the first Team Kentucky Update of his second term.

Gov. Beshear provided an update on economic development and job opportunities for Kentuckians; his record-breaking first term; Kentucky State Police drug seizures; funding to provide second-chance opportunities; a grant for electric vehicle charging stations; the Frankfort Christmas Parade and state Christmas tree lighting; and inauguration poster contest winners. He also named everyone involved in making the 62nd Inauguration possible as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.

Economic Development

Gov. Beshear said the past four years have been the best in Kentucky’s history for new private-sector investments, with $28.5B announced since December 2019. More than 940 private-sector new-location and expansion projects have been announced, creating more than 500,000 full-time jobs for Kentuckians.

Record-Breaking First Term

Gov. Beshear reflected on his record-breaking first term that led to many firsts for Kentucky and pledged to continue to set politics aside, lead by example and keep working hard to move the state forward.

KSP November Drug Seizures

The Governor announced that the total value of Kentucky State Police’s drug seizures in November amounted to over $1.6M, making last month the highest total value seized this year. In 2023, KSP made 3,121 drug-related arrests, with a total value of drugs seized amounting to over $8M.

State Corrections Commission Grant Funding

Gov. Beshear announced that starting January 1, 2024, projects and programs in the commonwealth that provide second-chance opportunities to the justice-involved population can apply for more than $640,000 in grant finding. The funding will support individuals who have committed lesser offenses to participate in home incarcerations, work release, treatment and employee training. Applications can be found on the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s website.

EV Charging Stations

The Governor announced that in Spring 2024, the federal government is expected to start accepting grant applications from local governments and other eligible entities for $2.5B through the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant Program to build and maintain EV charging stations. Grants will prioritize projects in rural areas and low- to moderate-income neighborhoods. To view a map of priority corridors in Kentucky, click here.

Frankfort Christmas Parade and State Christmas Tree Lighting

Gov. Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear invited Kentuckians to view the Frankfort Christmas Parade and to join them on the South Lawn of the Capitol for the lighting of the state’s Christmas tree on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Forward, Together Poster Contest Winners

The Governor and First Lady announced the five winners of the children’s inauguration poster contest that celebrated the 62nd gubernatorial inauguration theme: Forward, Together. The Governor thanked those who participated and recapped meeting the winners and their families during the inauguration on Tuesday, December 12. To see a list of winners, click here.

Team Kentucky All-Stars

Gov. Beshear named everyone involved in making the 62nd Inauguration possible as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars. Gov. Beshear thanked:

  • The Kentucky National Guard
  • The Kentucky State Police
  • The city of Frankfort
  • Frankfort Police, Fire and EMS
  • Kentucky Emergency Management
  • Local emergency management
  • Frankfort Tourism
  • Kentucky State Parks
  • Facilities and Support Services
  • All the volunteers

“None of Tuesday’s events would have been possible without our incredible workers and volunteers,” said Gov. Beshear. “Hundreds of our people worked tirelessly to make sure that every moment of celebration was extra special, and all of Team Kentucky is grateful.”

