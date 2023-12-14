Heartland Votes
Full Throttle Thursday: Mercury Cyclone packs a storm of horsepower

Usually dominated by Mustangs and Chevelles and Chargers, the Mercury Cyclone is pretty unique and it caught the eye of a car lover in Grand Tower, Illinois
By Jeff Cunningham
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST
GRAND TOWER, Ill. (KFVS) - Usually dominated by Mustangs and Chevelles and Chargers, the Mercury Cyclone is pretty unique and it caught the eye of a car lover in Grand Tower, Illinois.

Steve Pryor has been steering this storm of horsepower for close to 20 years.

1971 was the last year of the Cyclone, known for it’s distinctive front end, it’s easily recognizable but rarely seen.

Part of his love of this car comes from his grandfather, Herbert Smith, a big NASCAR fan and a big fan of AJ Foyt.

Steve said he remembers Foyt dominating the 1972 Daytona 500 driving a Mercury Cyclone.

Steve had the 351 Cleveland rebuilt, but the engine is original to the car.

And the houndstooth interior is retro 70s cool.

Pushing close to 450 horsepower, this Cyclone will fly.

It’s a fast car with a big engine and a lot of fun to drive.

With such a unique car, Steve says the reaction it gets from fellow car lovers at car shows is always fun and is more rewarding than trophies.

