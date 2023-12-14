First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

We’re going to finish out the work week with relatively mild and dry weather, but rain chances are increasing for the weekend. In the short term, today will be another sunny and pleasant early winter day. After a clear, cold start, we’ll have mainly clear skies, light easterly winds, and afternoon highs of about 55 to 60 (about 10 degrees above average). More clouds roll in for Friday but it will still be mild and dry.

The weekend scenario continues to shift a little, with model trends for our region looking wetter for Saturday and Saturday night. An upper disturbance is now progged to drop in from the northwest with a stronger cold front….giving us a good chance of rain on Saturday through Sunday morning. Behind this system it will be breezy and cooler Sunday and Monday. Still no sign of any serious winter weather in the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.