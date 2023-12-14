Heartland Votes
First Alert: Rain chances increase over the weekend

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 12/14
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The mild and dry pattern continues today, but rain chances are increasing for the weekend.

Today is looking sunny with light easterly winds.

Afternoon highs will be pleasant and slightly warmer in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

More clouds roll in on Friday, but it will still be mild and dry.

Saturday and Sunday are now trending wetter with new models.

An upper disturbance from the northwest along with a stronger cold front is giving us a good chance of rain on Saturday through Sunday morning.

After the system passes, it will be breezy and cooler Sunday and Monday.

At this time, there is still no sign of any serious winter weather.

