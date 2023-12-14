Heartland Votes
Embattled state lawmaker claims ‘foreign interference’ in Missouri elections

Democratic AG candidate Rep. Sarah Unsicker said she ‘received credible allegations’
State Rep. Sarah Unsicker participates in a Missouri House subcommittee hearing December 5,...
State Rep. Sarah Unsicker participates in a Missouri House subcommittee hearing December 5, 2023. It would turn out to be the last hearing in which she would take part before being stripped of committee assignments.(Joe McLean)
By Joe McLean (KFVS)
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:44 AM CST
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - State Rep. Sarah Unsicker, D-Shrewsbury, announced on Wednesday that her office received what she described as “credible allegations” of foreign interference in Missouri elections.

“I take these allegations extremely seriously,” Unsicker said in a press release. “I hope the information I have received is incorrect. I will be sending documentation as I receive it to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, and I hope he addresses such information with proper concern.”

Unsicker, a four-term state representative, said she is also in contact with Federal agencies about the allegations, which she did not enumerate.

“I very much hope that my political colleagues have not been involved in the allegations that I have heard in recent days,” Unsicker said.

Unsicker did not immediately respond to questions about whether the alleged interference was affecting current or past races, what foreign entity is allegedly involved, nor if said interference is directly affecting her own primary for Missouri Attorney General.

“I will not be commenting further at this time, other than to say that these allegations are serious and all involved should reconsider their actions,” Unsicker said.

The Shrewsbury Democrat has recently come under heavy scrutiny for her social media activity, including a photo she posted in which Unsicker appears with a far-right influencer whom the Anti-Defamation League describes as a Holocaust denier and “alt-right troll.”

House Majority Leader Crystal Quade, who is running for Governor, stripped Uniscker of her committee assignments.

“During her time in the legislature, Rep. Sarah Unsicker has proven a strong advocate for society’s vulnerable, especially children,” Quade wrote. “Recently, however, she has chosen to use social media to promote individuals who espouse baseless conspiracies and racist and antisemitic ideologies that are antithetical to the values of inclusiveness, tolerance and respect House Democrats are dedicated to upholding.”

On Tuesday, Rep. Keri Ingle, D-Lee’s Summit, openly called for Unsicker to be voted out of the Democratic caucus.

“In a live streamed conversation with conspiracy theorists, Representative Unsicker failed to denounce their anti-Semitic attacks against Missouri citizens or their accusations that members of our caucus work on behalf of the Israeli government,” Ingle said in a press release. “As long as she persists in enabling and spreading this kind of rhetoric, I believe my Democratic colleagues must take swift action to uphold our caucus’ commitment to fight and confront hate and intolerance by ousting her from our ranks.”

The Democratic primary also includes civil rights attorney and former assistant Attorney General Elad Gross.

In the Republican primary, incumbent AG Andrew Bailey is running to be elected to the office to which Gov. Parson appointed him in early 2023. Former U.S. Attorney Will Sharf is also running as a Republican. Both are vocal supporters of former Pres. Donald Trump, despite the dozens of felony indictments against him.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

