Caldwell County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

Jarrett Wesley Collins, 42 of Princeton, Ky., is accused of sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
Jarrett Wesley Collins, 42 of Princeton, Ky., is accused of sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.(Source: Caldwell County Jail)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 42-year-old man was arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material in Caldwell County.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jarrett Wesley Collins is accused of sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Collins was arrested after investigators searched his Princeton home on Wednesday, December 13.

KSP said equipment used to share child sexual exploitation was seized from the home and sent to a state forensic lab.

Collins was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center on 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old and 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old charges.

If convicted, Collins could face 5 to 10 years in prison.

KSP said their investigation is ongoing.

