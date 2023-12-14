Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Authorities investigating suspicious fires in Poplar Bluff

A string of suspicious fires in Poplar Bluff has investigators wondering why. Poplar Bluff Firefighters say they're being set on purpose.
By Nicki Clark
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A string of suspicious fires in Poplar Bluff has investigators wondering why.

And firefighters say they are being set on purpose.

On Saturday alone, the fire department received three calls all at the same time. And it is not the first time that has happened.

“Three on Saturday, we had I believe, it was five on one shift just a couple weeks before and the next day we had one,” said Poplar Bluff Battalion Chief Kevin Edgar. “And that’s when they made contact with who they believe was setting it.”

Edgar said it started with the first call, a fire set in the basement of a building on Main Street.

“The investigator had just arrived to that one, and then we got called to this one [Park Street] and the dumpster at the same time,” Edgar said.

That dumpster sits outside of the Butler County Courthouse. But less than a mile away, a vacant building on Park St. was also up in flames.

“I notified the police that this was the third set fire of the day, and we had an investigator from the state over at the other scene,” Edgar said.

Edgar said they immediately knew someone had set the fires intentionally.

“Dumpsters don’t normally just catch on fire out of nowhere,” Edgar said. “The building down on Park did not have electric in service at the time, the building is vacant, there’s nobody living there, there’s no electric--so something had to have started the fire.”

The investigation is ongoing, but he said all of the fires the past few weeks are connected.

“We’re suspecting, which it’s still under investigation by the state, but we suspect there’s about six or seven fires that are all suspicious in the same general area,” Edgar said.

Nobody has been injured in these fires.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into two of the fires.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspects have been charged in a deer poaching investigation in Wayne and Reynolds counties
Two suspects charged in Missouri poaching investigation
Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big
A man was acquitted of all charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with an April...
Man acquitted of all charges in Sikeston Rotary Park shooting
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
A Galatia man was killed in a head-on crash in Franklin County on Monday night.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash

Latest News

Scooby Doo came to the shelter back in August without the use of his back legs. Now, he’ll get...
Special dog from the Heartland finds a new home
Dog adoption has always been the mission of Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau, but one...
Special dog adopted will train to be a therapy pet
A string of suspicious fires in Poplar Bluff has investigators wondering why. Poplar Bluff...
Investigation into string of fires in Poplar Bluff
Fred Love
Lawsuit filed in St. Louis after funeral home sends man’s brain home with family