Two suspects charged in Missouri poaching investigation
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two suspects have been charged in a deer poaching investigation in Wayne and Reynolds counties.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Wayne County’s new conservation agent Luke Armentrout recently finished up a poaching investigation out of Wayne and Reynolds counties.
After several days of gathering evidence and interviewing persons of interest, two suspects were charged. The suspects were charged with the following:
- Taking deer in closed season
- Taking deer with the aid of artificial light
- Taking deer with aid of a motor vehicle
- Taking deer from public roadway
- Wanton waste
- Trespassing
- The illegal possession and transport of deer
In a post on their Facebook page, the Department of Conservation reminds others that poachers who target bucks solely for their antlers can have a devastating effect on the resources in the areas those crimes are committed.
