Two suspects charged in Missouri poaching investigation

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two suspects have been charged in a deer poaching investigation in Wayne and Reynolds counties.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Wayne County’s new conservation agent Luke Armentrout recently finished up a poaching investigation out of Wayne and Reynolds counties.

After several days of gathering evidence and interviewing persons of interest, two suspects were charged. The suspects were charged with the following:

Taking deer in closed season

Taking deer with the aid of artificial light

Taking deer with aid of a motor vehicle

Taking deer from public roadway

Wanton waste

Trespassing

The illegal possession and transport of deer

In a post on their Facebook page, the Department of Conservation reminds others that poachers who target bucks solely for their antlers can have a devastating effect on the resources in the areas those crimes are committed.

