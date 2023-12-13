St. Louis Cardinals Caravans coming to the Heartland
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Several St. Louis Cardinals Caravans will stop in the Heartland in January.
Upcoming caravans include:
- Saturday, Jan. 13 in Jonesboro, Ark.
- Saturday, Jan. 13 in Dyersburg, Tenn.
- Sunday, Jan. 14 in Marion, Ill.
- Monday, Jan. 15 in Paducah, Ky.
- Monday, Jan. 15 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Admission is free. Kids ages 15 and younger will receive one autograph from each current and former player.
The time and players will be announced at a later date.
