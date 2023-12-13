St. Louis Cardinals Caravans coming to the Heartland

(KFVS) - Several St. Louis Cardinals Caravans will stop in the Heartland in January.

Upcoming caravans include:

Saturday, Jan. 13 in Jonesboro, Ark.

Saturday, Jan. 13 in Dyersburg, Tenn.

Sunday, Jan. 14 in Marion, Ill.

Monday, Jan. 15 in Paducah, Ky.

Monday, Jan. 15 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Admission is free. Kids ages 15 and younger will receive one autograph from each current and former player.

The time and players will be announced at a later date.

