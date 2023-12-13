Heartland Votes
St. Louis Cardinals Caravans coming to the Heartland

Several St. Louis Cardinals Caravans will stop in the Heartland in January.
Several St. Louis Cardinals Caravans will stop in the Heartland in January.(St. Louis Cardinals)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Several St. Louis Cardinals Caravans will stop in the Heartland in January.

Upcoming caravans include:

  • Saturday, Jan. 13 in Jonesboro, Ark.
  • Saturday, Jan. 13 in Dyersburg, Tenn.
  • Sunday, Jan. 14 in Marion, Ill.
  • Monday, Jan. 15 in Paducah, Ky.
  • Monday, Jan. 15 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Admission is free. Kids ages 15 and younger will receive one autograph from each current and former player.

The time and players will be announced at a later date.

You can click here for more more information and how to buy tickets.

