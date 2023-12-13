Slightly warmer temperatures to end the work week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, we are looking dry overnight and for Thursday. High pressure will be keeping clouds away for Thursday, leaving clear and sunny skies, but temperatures will be a bit chilly in the morning, in the upper 20s and low 30s. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s. By Friday, temperatures will continue to stay in the upper 50s, but mornings will warm to the mid 30s. As we head to the weekend, there is a chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Cloudy conditions during the day will also keep temperatures in the mid to low 50s over the weekend, with more windy conditions on Sunday.

As we head into the next work week, temperatures will be closer to average in the low 50s, with mornings cooling back to the 20s. Skies will remain mostly sunny until Wednesday when clouds return. The week will start off windy, but calm down throughout the week.

