Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Slightly warmer temperatures to end the work week

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 12/13/23
By Madeline Parker
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, Heartland, we are looking dry overnight and for Thursday. High pressure will be keeping clouds away for Thursday, leaving clear and sunny skies, but temperatures will be a bit chilly in the morning, in the upper 20s and low 30s. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s. By Friday, temperatures will continue to stay in the upper 50s, but mornings will warm to the mid 30s. As we head to the weekend, there is a chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Cloudy conditions during the day will also keep temperatures in the mid to low 50s over the weekend, with more windy conditions on Sunday.

As we head into the next work week, temperatures will be closer to average in the low 50s, with mornings cooling back to the 20s. Skies will remain mostly sunny until Wednesday when clouds return. The week will start off windy, but calm down throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big
A Galatia man was killed in a head-on crash in Franklin County on Monday night.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash
Two suspects have been charged in a deer poaching investigation in Wayne and Reynolds counties
Two suspects charged in Missouri poaching investigation
FILE - Escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center, on Monday, July 17,...
Kentucky woman seeking court approval for abortion learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 12/13/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 12/13/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Intervals of sunshine and clouds
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 12/13
First Alert weather at 4 p.m. 12/13
First Alert Forecast @ 3PM on 12/13/23
First Alert Forecast @ 3PM on 12/13/23