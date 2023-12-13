Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

SEMO Athletics announces its 2023 Hall of Fame Class

The Athletic Department at Southeast Missouri State University announced its 2023 Hall of Fame...
The Athletic Department at Southeast Missouri State University announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class.((Source: Southeast Missouri State University))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Athletic Department at Southeast Missouri State University announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class.

The six-member class includes Clemente Bonilla (baseball), Lori Chase (women’s basketball), Blake Smith (track and field), Ryan Spille (baseball), Michelle Summers (softball) and Rick Wieser (football, baseball).

According to a release from the department, the class will be inducted on Friday, February 2 at the Show Me Center.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner and program following at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50 for adults and $20 for children ages 12 and younger. Tables of eight can be bought for $350 apiece.

They say all Hall of Fame reservations include a ticket for the SEMO basketball doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big
A Galatia man was killed in a head-on crash in Franklin County on Monday night.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash
Two suspects have been charged in a deer poaching investigation in Wayne and Reynolds counties
Two suspects charged in Missouri poaching investigation
FILE - Escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center, on Monday, July 17,...
Kentucky woman seeking court approval for abortion learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity

Latest News

The Pope County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of porch pirates.
Pope Co. Sheriff’s Dept. warns of porch pirates
Several St. Louis Cardinals Caravans will stop in the Heartland in January.
St. Louis Cardinals Caravans coming to the Heartland
Two suspects have been charged in a deer poaching investigation in Wayne and Reynolds counties
Two suspects charged in Missouri poaching investigation
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding this stolen...
Investigators ask for help in tracking down stolen log splitter