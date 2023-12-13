SEMO Athletics announces its 2023 Hall of Fame Class

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Athletic Department at Southeast Missouri State University announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class.

The six-member class includes Clemente Bonilla (baseball), Lori Chase (women’s basketball), Blake Smith (track and field), Ryan Spille (baseball), Michelle Summers (softball) and Rick Wieser (football, baseball).

According to a release from the department, the class will be inducted on Friday, February 2 at the Show Me Center.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner and program following at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50 for adults and $20 for children ages 12 and younger. Tables of eight can be bought for $350 apiece.

They say all Hall of Fame reservations include a ticket for the SEMO basketball doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 3.

