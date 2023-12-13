Heartland Votes
School board calls for Moms for Liberty co-founder to resign amid sex scandal

The Sarasota County School Board cannot directly remove Bridget Ziegler but voted 4-1 Tuesday for a resolution requesting that she step down. (Source: WWSB)
By Bailey Striepling and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The Sarasota County School Board voted to ask school board member Bridget Ziegler to resign on Tuesday.

The resolution is non-binding, and the board cannot force her to resign.

The resolution was authored by board Chair Karen Rose, who said in an email that she is “shocked and deeply saddened” by the rape allegations involving Bridget Ziegler’s husband, Christian Ziegler, and the couple’s admissions about having a three-way sexual encounter previously with the accuser.

Bridget Ziegler is co-founder of the conservative Moms for Liberty group. She has served on the board since 2014, when she was appointed by then-Gov. Rick Scott, and has previously been its chair. She voted against the resolution, saying she was “disappointed” but gave no indication she would step down. She remained on the board’s dais after the vote.

The vote on her “voluntary resignation” comes amid a sexual battery investigation into her husband, the Florida GOP chair.

Christian Ziegler is under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department after a woman filed a complaint alleging sexual battery.

The heavily redacted report states that the victim reported they had been sexually battered on Oct. 2 at a home in Sarasota.

Bridget and Christian Ziegler admitted to investigators that the couple previously had consensual sex with the accuser. Christian Ziegler acknowledged that an interaction did take place between him and the victim on Oct. 2, but he said it was consensual.

No criminal charges have been filed against Christian Ziegler at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Scott, now a U.S. senator, Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Florida Republicans have called on him to step down as GOP chair, but he has refused to do so.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

