Pope Co. Sheriff’s Dept. warns of porch pirates

POPE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Pope County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of porch pirates.

According to a Facebook post by the department, they have received information of packages and boxes being taken off of porches at homes in Golconda and rural Pope County.

Sheriff Jerry Suits said in the post citizens should call them immediately if you catch and/or see anyone unauthorized on porches near homes.

According to the Better Business Bureau, here are six tips to avoid package thieves:

Check with neighbors

Don’t leave packages unattended

Ship to store

Use security cameras

Require a signature

Consider a package receiving service

