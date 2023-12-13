Pope Co. Sheriff’s Dept. warns of porch pirates
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
POPE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Pope County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of porch pirates.
According to a Facebook post by the department, they have received information of packages and boxes being taken off of porches at homes in Golconda and rural Pope County.
Sheriff Jerry Suits said in the post citizens should call them immediately if you catch and/or see anyone unauthorized on porches near homes.
According to the Better Business Bureau, here are six tips to avoid package thieves:
- Check with neighbors
- Don’t leave packages unattended
- Ship to store
- Use security cameras
- Require a signature
- Consider a package receiving service
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.