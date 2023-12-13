Heartland Votes
Motorcyclist airlifted after hitting deer in Wayne County, Mo.

By Olivia Tock
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Williamsville, Mo. man was airlifted after a crash involving a deer Wednesday morning.

According to MSHP, 65-year-old Donald V. Smith was driving a BMW motorcycle westbound on MO 49 around 6:45 a.m. on December 13.

The crash occurred when Smith struck a deer. He then ran off the roadway and overturned.

Smith was transported by Air Evac to St. Louis University Hospital for serious injuries.

MSHP reports his motorcycle was totaled and he was not wearing a safety device.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

