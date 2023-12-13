Motorcyclist airlifted after hitting deer in Wayne County, Mo.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Williamsville, Mo. man was airlifted after a crash involving a deer Wednesday morning.

According to MSHP, 65-year-old Donald V. Smith was driving a BMW motorcycle westbound on MO 49 around 6:45 a.m. on December 13.

The crash occurred when Smith struck a deer. He then ran off the roadway and overturned.

Smith was transported by Air Evac to St. Louis University Hospital for serious injuries.

MSHP reports his motorcycle was totaled and he was not wearing a safety device.

