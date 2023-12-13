Heartland Votes
Lilbourn, Mo. residents urge city leaders to find solution for ongoing water issues

Lilbourn, Mo. residents want solution about water issues.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LILBOURN, Mo. (KFVS) - Frustrations are growing in one Heartland community over what residents are calling dirty water.

Many neighbors say they are fed up and want the city to do something about it.

We spoke with residents in Lilbourn, Missouri who told us the water in their homes is so brown, they cannot drink or even wash their clothes in it.

Danny White, a Lilbourn resident, said the dirty, smelly water has been a problem for years.

White said he and others in the community took their concerns about the water to the mayor at a city council meeting last week, but felt their voices were not being heard.

“He’s an elected official here in Lilbourn and if he can’t get the job done, maybe somebody else needs to step in and move forward. If there’s something wrong with the treatment plant, there’s funds that the state can give,” White said. “He has no excuse not to get anything done. If he can’t do his job, maybe we need to get somebody else...”

White said he purchases four to five cases of water a week because he is afraid to drink or bathe in the city’s water.

Another resident, Thomas Mcgee, says he has been dealing with water issues off and on for twelve years and he just wants city leaders to fix the problem.

“This water is not useful for nothing really--I mean you can’t do nothing with it and then you got problems with it you go to cook with it, you got brown water. You go to take showers you got water you can’t shower with--I mean it’s ridiculous. And then everybody is taking it for a joke,” Mcgee said. “They had the meeting on the seventh, but they was standing out on the eighth hollering about ‘do you believe they told us we need to buy them water?’. It ain’t the idea of buying water, but get some kind of organization in here to help with this water until they get this water situated.”

We reached out to Lilbourn City Hall for comment but city leaders said they are not available to make any statements at this time.

