Investigators ask for help in tracking down stolen log splitter

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen log splitter.

The sheriff’s office said a Countyline 25 ton horizontal/vertical gas-powered log splitter was reported stolen from an area business on Friday, December 8.

Anyone with information about the stolen equipment is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.

