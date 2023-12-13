Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Investigators ask for help in tracking down stolen log splitter

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding this stolen...
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding this stolen log splitter.(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen log splitter.

The sheriff’s office said a Countyline 25 ton horizontal/vertical gas-powered log splitter was reported stolen from an area business on Friday, December 8.

Anyone with information about the stolen equipment is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
A Galatia man was killed in a head-on crash in Franklin County on Monday night.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash
The 12-year-old fled the scene before officers arrived.
12-year-old shoots mother’s boyfriend, police say
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
FILE - Escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center, on Monday, July 17,...
Kentucky woman seeking court approval for abortion learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity

Latest News

FILE — From January through November, the America’s Poison Centers reports nearly 3,000 calls...
Accidental overdose of weight-loss drugs lead to major increase in calls to Missouri poison centers
3 young entrepreneurs preview their products ahead of Kids Business & Craft Fair
Dozens of young Heartland entrepreneurs to participate in business & craft fair
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
A controversial piece of Missouri legislation which would expose women who receive abortions...
Sponsor withdraws Missouri ‘Abortion Homicide’ bill following bipartisan backlash