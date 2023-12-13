Intervals of sunshine and clouds

Good afternoon, the mornings are crisp but the afternoons have been warming up nicely. We are going to continue with our cool and dry pattern through at least the remainder of the work week and possibly into the weekend. Winds today out of the northeast will keep us slightly cooler in the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies. Thursday and Friday will be almost 10 degrees above normal with highs in the upper 50s.

The sunshine will stick around through Friday afternoon until the clouds roll in by Friday evening. Tracking mostly cloudy skies into Saturday. As of now, there is a system moving over the Rockies which could bring us a chance for some light scattered showers Saturday night into Sunday but majority of the Heartland looks to remain dry.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.