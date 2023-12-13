Illinois AG reaches settlement to not enforce new law targeting ‘crisis pregnancy centers’

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois will not enforce a law cracking down on pro-life “crisis pregnancy centers’” practices.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced his office reached an agreement with the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA), which sued claiming the law violated the pregnancy centers’ First Amendment rights.

Signed into law by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on July 27, it would have made it illegal for “crisis pregnancy centers to use misinformation, deceptive practices, or misrepresentation in order to interfere with access to abortion services or emergency contraception.

A federal judge still needs to sign off on the proposed settlement.

Following the Raoul’s announcement, NIFLA Founder and President Thomas Glessner said in a statement:

“We are elated that a permanent injunction has been issued against Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and SB 1909, which ensures this unconstitutional law will never go into effect. This is a huge win not only for NIFLA and our wonderful attorneys at the Thomas More Society but especially for pregnancy centers in the state, who serve the thousands of women in Illinois who are facing unplanned pregnancies—all at no cost. SB 1909 was an absolute weaponization of government that unfairly and unconstitutionally targeted pregnancy centers simply because they refused to refer for or perform abortions. Let this be a stern example of what awaits those who attempting to pass and enforce similar laws—look to Illinois and save taxpayer dollars for actually helping their communities instead of going after organizations that help women and their families.”

Raoul also released a statement saying the settlement wouldn’t prevent him from enforcing consumer fraud laws against “crisis pregnancy centers” that were already on the books:

“As filed, this proposed order is agreed to by the parties in this case and in no way affects my ongoing work protecting women’s rights to access the full range of reproductive health services. Furthermore, this proposed order does not alter Illinois’ Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Practices Act or my office’s preexisting authority under the act, and I remain committed to protecting consumers against all deceptive practices.

“Patients in Illinois can be assured that as states continue to enact draconian restrictions on access to reproductive health care, I will not waver in my efforts to ensure that Illinois remains an oasis of reproductive freedom in the middle of our nation.”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.