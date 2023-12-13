First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Our cool and very dry pattern looks to continue at least through the end of the work week, if not beyond. Scattered high clouds and a wind shift to light northeast winds will likely keep us a few degrees cooler today: highs should be about 50 to 55. It will clear out again for tonight and Thursday, so after a seasonably cold and frosty night, tomorrow will be sunny and a few degrees warmer again.

Over the next couple of days a large upper low will develop over the southern Rockies with rain and high-elevation snow. As this spins east, we’ll start to pick up more clouds Friday and into the weekend. Whether we’ll get any rain from this system remains to be seen, but right now it looks like we may get a little light rain late Saturday into early Sunday, before the low pushes east and we get back to a cool, dry northwest flow for the first part of next week. Still no major winter systems in our local forecast.

