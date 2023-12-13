Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Cool, dry pattern continues.....slight chance of rain for the weekend....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:03 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our cool and very dry pattern looks to continue at least through the end of the work week, if not beyond. Scattered high clouds and a wind shift to light northeast winds will likely keep us a few degrees cooler today: highs should be about 50 to 55. It will clear out again for tonight and Thursday, so after a seasonably cold and frosty night, tomorrow will be sunny and a few degrees warmer again.

Over the next couple of days a large upper low will develop over the southern Rockies with rain and high-elevation snow. As this spins east, we’ll start to pick up more clouds Friday and into the weekend. Whether we’ll get any rain from this system remains to be seen, but right now it looks like we may get a little light rain late Saturday into early Sunday, before the low pushes east and we get back to a cool, dry northwest flow for the first part of next week. Still no major winter systems in our local forecast.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Galatia man was killed in a head-on crash in Franklin County on Monday night.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
The 12-year-old fled the scene before officers arrived.
12-year-old shoots mother’s boyfriend, police say
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on gun and drug charges.
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 12 years in prison for gun, meth crimes

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Quiet and dry
Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday.
First Alert: Sunny today, tomorrow will feel cooler
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 12/12
First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 12/12
First Alert weather at 6 p.m. 12/12
First Alert weather at 6 p.m. 12/12