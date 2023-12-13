First Alert: Slightly cooler, but still nice

(KFVS) - Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler today in the 50 to 55 degree range.

There will also be some scattered high clouds with light winds shifting out of the northeast.

Clouds look to clear out again overnight making for a seasonably cold and frosty night.

Thursday is looking sunny and a few degrees warmer again.

More clouds will move in Friday and into the weekend.

After several days of dry conditions, there is a slight chance for light rain late Saturday into early Sunday.

The first part of next week will again be cool and dry.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.