Dozens of young Heartland entrepreneurs to participate in business & craft fair

Melinda and Benny Arends share details about the Kids Business & Craft Fair taking place on Saturday, Dec. 16.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Children from all over southeast Missouri are getting ready to sell their goods at the Kids Business and Craft Fair.

The event is set to take place at Discover Life Church in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, December 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say 73 youth entrepreneurs ages 5 to 17 will be selling their products at more than 50 booths.

Goods range from handmade jewelry, baked goods and treats, dog toys and treats, Christmas ornaments, home décor, candles, paintings and much more.

Admission is free.

Shoppers are asked to bring cash and shopping bag for purchases.

This is the second year for the event.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

