College and career fair inspires Cairo, Ill. students

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - More than one hundred Cairo Middle School and high school students got the chance to learn more about advancing their educations, along with career opportunities right out of high school.

But as they dream about their future careers, students said they are also focused on the very real challenges they face here at home.

“We have to work a little harder because we do not have as many resources as other schools may have,” junior Taleah Farley said.

That’s why she joined dozens of other students here at Cairo’s first College and Career Fair.

They walked from booth to booth, speaking with representatives from local colleges, the military and other career options. But thinking about the future isn’t the only thing on their minds.

“Some of the challenges that we face is diversity. Diversity is a big one,” senior Domarion Nunez said.

Nunez told us what’s impacting his life right now.

“A lot of people have speculations, and a lot of people have things to say about Cairo,” Nunez said. “But to the people in the community...we know the real.”

And these students said that they appreciate the people who’ve moved to Cairo and now work in this school district.

“I’m really grateful with the new staff that we have, a lot of things are coming together,” Farley said.

That new staff includes Student Academic Specialist Dorlissa Jones.

“It’s been an honor because the students here, they have a lot of potential. Sometimes, I think it’s overlooked because the name of Cairo,” Jones said.

College and Career Prep Teacher Montrez Smith is also new.

“I always tell the kids and some of the staff members, you can’t guide it without a pilot and that is who we are we’re pilots,” he said. “And we’re trying to guide the future...make it better for kids to come.”

As Farley listened to a lesson on financial literacy, she knows college is in her future. And so is a return to her hometown, where she plans to make a difference.

“I know that in Cairo, I can still bring something to it and its very important to me,” she said.

