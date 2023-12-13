Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Church baptizes 141 people in one day: ‘We have never seen anything like this’

FILE -- A multisite Upstate Church in South Carolina baptized 141 new believers on Dec. 3.
FILE -- A multisite Upstate Church in South Carolina baptized 141 new believers on Dec. 3.(cameris via Canva)
By Todd Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A church in South Carolina says its team baptized more than 100 worshippers in just one day.

Representatives with the First Baptist Church said 141 people were baptized on Dec. 3 after an evangelistic teaching series on church ordinances.

“We have never seen anything like this in our church,” BaptistPress quoted senior pastor Wayne Bray. “To think that 141 people followed the Lord in baptism is truly unimaginable for me. I feel so blessed to be the pastor of Upstate Church.”

Membership at the multisite church has reportedly grown by more than 57 percent in the past decade.

In addition to three sites in the Simpsonville area, campuses are in Anderson, Greenville and Mauldin.

“Our hope was to have someone scheduled for baptism in every service on every campus,” Bray said. “This was overwhelming.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports three men are dead following a crash in...
3 killed, 1 injured in head-on crash in Jefferson County, Ill.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles in...
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash involving 2 vehicles; driver facing DWI charge
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said Trent Busch died after being shot while duck hunting in...
18-year-old killed in duck hunting accident, officials say
An Obion, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after a disturbance call led to a traffic...
Man accused of throwing nails in roadway, injuring sheriff’s deputy
At this year’s competition, several Heartland high school cheer squads took home state titles.
Heartland squads win state titles at Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association competition

Latest News

As they dream about their future careers, Cairo, Illinois students said they are also focused...
College and career fair inspires Cairo, Ill. students
Students from elementary to high school are bagging a holiday feast at the Temple Baptist Church.
Caruthersville students give back to community with food drive and giveaway
Former State Senator Bob Onder is seeking the Republican nomination for Missouri lieutenant...
Onder seeking Republican nomination for Mo. lieutenant governor
The door to the state capitol office of Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, who authored a bill which...
Missouri’s ‘abortion homicide’ bill opposed by anti-abortion group