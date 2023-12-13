Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Bells are ringing across the Heartland to raise money to help those in need

According to the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois, they’re seeing more people need their...
According to the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois, they’re seeing more people need their food pantry and not as much money being donated in their kettles.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Bells are ringing across the Heartland as one organization uses those iconic red kettles to raise money to help those in need.

And this year, that need is greater than it has been in previous years.

According to the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois, they’re seeing more people need their food pantry and not as much money being donated in their kettles.

“For the first time in a long time our grocery carts for our folks that are receiving groceries from us through food pantry are smaller than they have been,” said Cami Horn, social services manager for the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois.

The Salvation Army of Southern Illinois works to feed hundreds of families every month. But this holiday season, they’re seeing that number jump.

Social Services Manager Cami Horn said they’ve seen a 20 percent increase in the number of people needing help from the pantry.

“We’re not only seeing new folks who have never needed pantry services before...We’re seeing folks that we haven’t seen since 2019,” Horn said.

With inflation and food prices, Horn said it’s harder to keep their shelves stocked.

“General donations of course are down because people just don’t have the ability to buy an extra case of pork and beans or an extra case of vegetables for us,” she added.

She said they had two successful food drives last month, but that food is already gone.

And it’s not the only issue they’re having. They say contributions to the Red Kettles are down 35 precent from this time last year.

“There’s not a giant national kettle that’s going to help southern Illinois. It’s southern Illinois people caring for their neighbors that are in crisis or in need. So if they’re able to give during the holiday season it would be really appreciated,” Horn said.

If you are looking to help donate to the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois, they are accepting food donations, gift card to help purchase food and also bell ringers at the Kettles. You can reach out to them at 1-618-993-5854 or email Horn at camillia.horn@usc.salvationarmy.org

More information can be found on their Facebook page or on their website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big
A Galatia man was killed in a head-on crash in Franklin County on Monday night.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash
Two suspects have been charged in a deer poaching investigation in Wayne and Reynolds counties
Two suspects charged in Missouri poaching investigation
FILE - Escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center, on Monday, July 17,...
Kentucky woman seeking court approval for abortion learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity

Latest News

A man was acquitted of all charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with an April...
Man acquitted of all charges in Sikeston Rotary Park shooting
Aaron Teitelbaum embraces his mother, Marilyn Teitelbaum, on December 25, 2022. Marilyn...
Missouri legislation would allow doctor-assisted suicide for terminal patients
FILE — From January through November, the America’s Poison Centers reports nearly 3,000 calls...
Accidental overdose of weight-loss drugs lead to major increase in calls to Missouri poison centers
Lawsuit filed in St. Louis after funeral home sends man’s brain home with family