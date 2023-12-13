Heartland Votes
First Alert Investigation
Full Throttle Thursday
Back to School HQ

Bald eagle watching in the Heartland

Eagle watching in southeast Missouri
By Madison Steward
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - The winter months are prime time for viewing our national bird.

In the Show-Me State, there are thousands of bald eagles to be seen.

Alex Holmes is with the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. Holmes said that during the time between winter and spring, there will be an increase in the eagles.

“Any time between November and March, we have a few extra eagles here in Missouri, normally about 2,000 and that probably bumps up to about 4,000,” said Holmes.

Holmes also advised for eagle watchers to look to the water.

“Eagles are fish eaters, primarily they’re eating ducks and fish so we are looking in areas with plenty of water for them. So along the Mississippi River and any of the creeks that flow into it are usually hot spots for eagles,” said Holmes.

Along with the river, swampy areas are a hub for the birds

According to manager Ben Mense, Mingo National Wildlife Refuge in Puxico has those swampy conditions perfect for the national birds.

“We have four or five nests on the refuge. The majority of our eagles migrate from the north or Canada and they start getting here typically in the fall and you can see them through the winter,” said Mense.

Mense said it’s a pretty neat experience for refuge visitors.

“People just love it. It’s a big majestic bird and people love to watch it,” said Mense.

Missouri Department of Conservation and Mingo National Wildlife Refuge will host Eagle Days in February. You can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big
A Galatia man was killed in a head-on crash in Franklin County on Monday night.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash
Two suspects have been charged in a deer poaching investigation in Wayne and Reynolds counties
Two suspects charged in Missouri poaching investigation
FILE - Escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center, on Monday, July 17,...
Kentucky woman seeking court approval for abortion learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity

Latest News

Scooby Doo came to the shelter back in August without the use of his back legs. Now, he’ll get...
Special dog from the Heartland finds a new home
Dog adoption has always been the mission of Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau, but one...
Special dog adopted will train to be a therapy pet
A string of suspicious fires in Poplar Bluff has investigators wondering why. Poplar Bluff...
Investigation into string of fires in Poplar Bluff
Fred Love
Lawsuit filed in St. Louis after funeral home sends man’s brain home with family