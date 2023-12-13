Bald eagle watching in the Heartland

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - The winter months are prime time for viewing our national bird.

In the Show-Me State, there are thousands of bald eagles to be seen.

Alex Holmes is with the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. Holmes said that during the time between winter and spring, there will be an increase in the eagles.

“Any time between November and March, we have a few extra eagles here in Missouri, normally about 2,000 and that probably bumps up to about 4,000,” said Holmes.

Holmes also advised for eagle watchers to look to the water.

“Eagles are fish eaters, primarily they’re eating ducks and fish so we are looking in areas with plenty of water for them. So along the Mississippi River and any of the creeks that flow into it are usually hot spots for eagles,” said Holmes.

Along with the river, swampy areas are a hub for the birds

According to manager Ben Mense, Mingo National Wildlife Refuge in Puxico has those swampy conditions perfect for the national birds.

“We have four or five nests on the refuge. The majority of our eagles migrate from the north or Canada and they start getting here typically in the fall and you can see them through the winter,” said Mense.

Mense said it’s a pretty neat experience for refuge visitors.

“People just love it. It’s a big majestic bird and people love to watch it,” said Mense.

Missouri Department of Conservation and Mingo National Wildlife Refuge will host Eagle Days in February. You can find more information here.

