17-year-old killed when semitruck hits his horse-drawn carriage

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOUTEAU, Okla. (Gray News) – A teenager was killed in Oklahoma Sunday after a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage and a semitruck.

According to a spokesperson for Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old was trying to cross US-412 on Dec. 10 around 11:15 p.m. when the carriage he was driving was hit by a freightliner truck.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

Authorities said the driver of the semitruck was not hurt in the crash. They did not say what happened to the horse.

Officials did not say if any charges have been issued at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

